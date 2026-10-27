Hyatt signs two Bengaluru hotels with Brigade Group, adding 600 rooms

Hyatt has signed management agreements with Brigade Group affiliates for two Hyatt Regency hotels in Bengaluru, with approximately 600 rooms planned across the developments.

Announced on 26 October 2026, the hotels will form part of separate mixed-use projects at Brigade Global Park and on Whitefield-Kadugodi Road. Both will target business travellers, conferences, social events and leisure stays. Opening dates have not been announced.

Hyatt Regency planned for Brigade Global Park

Hyatt Regency Bengaluru at Brigade Global Park will sit within Brigade’s 25-acre development, which is designed to accommodate advanced engineering and business activities.

Plans call for approximately 350 guestrooms and suites, multiple dining venues and around 25,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

The management agreement was signed with Brigade Estates and Projects Private Limited, a Brigade Group company.

Second hotel to join Whitefield-Kadugodi township

The second Hyatt Regency will be part of Brigade’s upcoming integrated township on Whitefield-Kadugodi Road, under an agreement with Ananthay Properties Private Limited.

The property is expected to offer approximately 250 guestrooms and suites. Its events facilities will include a ballroom spanning more than 10,000 square feet, a large pre-function area and additional meeting rooms.

Across both hotels, planned amenities include all-day and speciality restaurants, grab-and-go food options, rooftop and pool bars, fitness facilities and flexible event spaces.

Business and events demand drives expansion

“Bengaluru continues to demonstrate strong demand across business travel, meetings and events, making it a strategic market for Hyatt’s brand growth in India,” said Vikas Chawla, President, India & Southwest Asia at Hyatt.

The agreements extend Hyatt’s relationship with Brigade Group and add to its planned presence in one of India’s principal commercial and technology centres.

Nirupa Shankar, Joint Managing Director of Brigade Group, said the hotels would strengthen the developer’s hospitality portfolio in Bengaluru.