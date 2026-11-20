Fewer people are flying through Vienna. Between January and September 2026, Vienna Airport handled 23.5 million passengers, 4.5% fewer than a year earlier. The decline got worse in October, when traffic fell 7.7% to 2.8 million passengers.

The airport puts the drop down mainly to low-cost airlines cutting back their flights from Vienna and to the continuing conflict in the Middle East. It expects about 30.5 million passengers for the whole of 2026.

Calls to scrap the air travel tax

Airport management is again urging the Austrian government to cut or abolish the national air travel levy, a tax on every departing passenger.

“International aviation continues to grow whereas Vienna Airport is stagnating,” said Julian Jäger, joint CEO and COO of Vienna Airport. “Austria as an aviation hub must become more competitive to ensure that this growth, and thus the passengers as well, do not leave Vienna behind.”

Which routes lost the most

In October, the number of passengers flying to Eastern Europe fell 22%, and to the Middle East by 23%. Travel to Western Europe dropped 4%, and to North America almost 10%. Only the Far East grew strongly, up 13.1%. Transfer passengers, who change planes in Vienna, fell 9.6%.

Malta and Kosice keep growing

The airport group also owns Malta International Airport and has a stake in Kosice Airport in Slovakia, and both are growing fast. Malta handled 8.7 million passengers in the first nine months (+14.5%), and Kosice 883,514 (+32.1%). Thanks to them, the group’s total passenger numbers are slightly up for the year, and its profit rose 2.9% to €221.9 million.

New terminal space in April 2027

Despite the slowdown, Vienna Airport is investing about €330 million this year. The biggest project is the Terminal 3 Southern Expansion, which is due to open in April 2027. It will add 70,000 square meters of shops and restaurants, new lounges and one large central security checkpoint.