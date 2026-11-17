Emirates now operates the Airbus A350 on its Dubai–Nairobi route. The aircraft also brings the airline’s Premium Economy cabin to Kenya for the first time. To mark the arrival, Emirates held a guided tour of the plane at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport for Kenyan travel agents and industry partners.

The A350 began flying the route on October 25, 2026, on flights EK717 and EK718. These are the third of Emirates’ three daily flights to Nairobi, added this summer. The other two flights continue to use the Boeing 777.

“Featuring our latest generation interiors, including Premium Economy, the aircraft brings more choice, comfort and connectivity to travellers and complements our existing double daily Boeing 777 service,” said Christophe Leloup of Emirates.

An early-morning option

The third daily flight arrives in Nairobi and departs again early in the morning, which makes connections in Dubai to the US and Europe more convenient. According to Emirates, the flight has been very full since it started, and demand increased further once the A350 took over.

Inside the A350

Premium Economy has leather seats that recline, with leg rests, footrests, adjustable headrests, in-seat charging and 13.3-inch screens. Meals are based on regional dishes and served on Royal Doulton china, with a selection of wines.

Business Class has fully flat seats in a 1-2-1 layout, so every passenger has direct aisle access. Each seat has a minibar and wireless charging, and there is a snack area at the back of the cabin.

Economy Class has new-generation seats with more recline and legroom. Throughout the plane, the ice entertainment system now supports Bluetooth headphones and lets passengers watch content in sync with each other.

Tickets are available on the Emirates website and app, at the Emirates store in Nairobi and through travel agents.