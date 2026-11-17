H World Group, one of China’s largest hotel companies, has raised its full-year forecast after a strong third quarter. Revenue for the quarter ending September 30, 2026, rose 11.3% from a year earlier to RMB7.8 billion (US$1.2 billion). Net income rose 22.6% to RMB1.8 billion (US$269 million).

The company, which was known as Huazhu until 2022, had 14,026 hotels with more over 1.38 million rooms in operation at the end of September. Almost all of them are in China: 13,906 hotels, with just 120 abroad.

664 new hotels in three months

H World opened 664 hotels in China during the quarter and closed 175. It still has 2,806 hotels in its development pipeline. CEO Jin Hui said the company is on track to open 2,200 to 2,300 hotels in 2026.

Most of the growth comes from franchised and managed hotels, where H World does not own or lease the building. Revenue from these hotels jumped 25.7% to RMB4.2 billion. Revenue from hotels the company leases or owns fell 7.4%, as H World continues to move away from that model. Because of this shift, operating margin rose to 33.2%, up from 29.4% a year earlier.

Higher prices, fewer guests

In China, the average room rate rose 1.8% to RMB309, but occupancy dropped to 82.6% from 84.1% a year earlier. As a result, revenue per available room (RevPAR) was almost unchanged at RMB256. At hotels open for at least 18 months, RevPAR fell 4.4%.

Jin Hui blamed bad weather during the summer holidays, among other factors, but said RevPAR had held “stable” thanks to product upgrades and better revenue management.

International business shrinks

Revenue from H World International, which covers all hotels outside China, fell 7.7% to RMB1.2 billion, mainly because of hotel closures in Europe. Even so, profitability in the segment improved: adjusted EBITDA more than doubled, to RMB136 million. Abroad, the average room rate was US$132, and occupancy was 74.2%.

Forecast raised

H World now expects revenue for the full year to grow 9% to 10%, up from its earlier forecast of 4% to 8%. In China, it expects growth of 13% to 14%, compared with 7% to 11% before.