Hilton is growing quickly in Greece. Six years ago, the company had just one hotel open in the country. Today, it has more than 80 hotels either open or in development, spread across nine brands. The total includes hotels from its partnership with Small Luxury Hotels of the World. Four more hotels are due to open in Corfu, Crete and Mykonos by the end of 2027.

“The pace of our growth in Greece has been remarkable,” said David Kelly, Hilton’s senior vice president for Continental Europe. “With more exceptional properties to come next year, we look forward to giving travellers even more ways to stay with us in Greece.”

Four brand milestones in 2026

This year, Hilton brought several of its brands to Greece for the first time:

Conrad Athens The Ilisian: the first Conrad in Greece, in the building that opened as Hilton Athens in 1963

the first Conrad in Greece, in the building that opened as Hilton Athens in 1963 Sandblu Santorini, LXR Hotels & Resorts: the first LXR in Greece, a hillside hotel on the island’s east coast below Ancient Thira

the first LXR in Greece, a hillside hotel on the island’s east coast below Ancient Thira Hilton Chania Old Town Resort & Spa: a Crete resort that marks the return of the main Hilton brand to Greece

a Crete resort that marks the return of the main Hilton brand to Greece ÉRA Hotel Heraklion, Tapestry Collection by Hilton: a new hotel in Heraklion with a rooftop pool

Coming in 2027

Conrad Corfu will be Hilton’s first luxury hotel in the Ionian Islands. Located on Corfu’s south coast, it will have 136 rooms, suites and villas, many with their own heated pool or hot tub. There will also be three restaurants, including one run by Michelin-starred chef Alexandros Tsiotinis, a spa and an open-air cinema.

Amira Resort Crete, Curio Collection by Hilton is a 214-room, adults-only beach resort near Rethymno, on Crete’s north coast. It will have three restaurants, a spa with a heated indoor pool and a hammam, and a private beach.

PHĀEA Mitato Crete, Tapestry Collection by Hilton sits in the hills above Hersonissos, a short drive from Heraklion airport. Its suites and villa are surrounded by olive groves, and guests have direct access to the Crete Golf Club next door.

Hilton Mykonos Beach Resort & Spa will open in spring 2027 at Super Paradise Beach. It will have 75 rooms and suites in two-story Cycladic-style buildings. Every room has a veranda or balcony, and some come with private pools.

Further ahead

Over the past year, Hilton has also signed deals for Waldorf Astoria Scarlet Bay and Hilton Thessaloniki. Its Curio Collection and Tapestry Collection brands have grown from a single hotel in Greece in 2021 to 12 by the third quarter of 2026.