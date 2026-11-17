IHG’s Hotel Indigo brand now has 40 hotels open in Greater China. The milestone comes as the brand passes 200 hotels open worldwide. Another 53 hotels are planned in Greater China, which is about 40% of Hotel Indigo’s global pipeline.

Hotel Indigo opened its first hotel in the region in 2010, Hotel Indigo Shanghai on the Bund. Since then, it has opened hotels in big cities like Shanghai and Hong Kong, in historic cities such as Xi’an and Suzhou, and in leisure destinations including Ningbo, Dali and Sanya.

Every hotel tied to its neighborhood

Hotel Indigo calls itself “the World’s Neighbourhood Hotel.” Each property takes its design, food and guest experiences from the history and culture of the area around it, so no two hotels look the same.

“For Hotel Indigo, every new destination offers an opportunity to share a different neighbourhood story,” said Rita Jiang, chief commercial and marketing officer for Greater China at IHG Hotels & Resorts.

The 40th hotel: Chongqing

In 2026, Hotel Indigo opened new hotels in Xi’an, Zhuhai, Ningbo and Chongqing. The 40th hotel in the region is Hotel Indigo Chongqing Chaotianmen, in the historic riverside Chaotianmen district. Its design draws on the area’s old stairways and stilt houses, and guests can see the point where the Yangtze and Jialing rivers meet. The restaurant, HOT SAVŌR, serves international dishes as well as local Chongqing food. Chao Space combines dining with panoramic views of the city.

Coming next

Three more hotels are on the way:

Hotel Indigo Jingdezhen Taoxichuan: inspired by Jingdezhen’s history as China’s porcelain capital and by its former industrial sites

inspired by Jingdezhen’s history as China’s porcelain capital and by its former industrial sites Hotel Indigo Quanzhou Ancient City: in a UNESCO World Heritage city, with designs inspired by the Maritime Silk Road and traditional Minnan red-brick architecture

in a UNESCO World Heritage city, with designs inspired by the Maritime Silk Road and traditional Minnan red-brick architecture Hotel Indigo Sanya Haitang Bay: a seaside hotel on Hainan Island, inspired by the traditions of the Danjia fishing community