Minor Hotels, the Thai group behind Anantara, Avani, NH and Tivoli, had a strong third quarter in 2026. Core profit rose 13% year on year to THB 2.1 billion (about US$62.9 million), and core revenue grew 6% to THB 35.4 billion. Good results in Thailand, the Maldives and Europe more than made up for a weak quarter in the Middle East.

Across all its hotels, revenue per available room (RevPAR) rose 5%. Most of that came from a 3% increase in average room rates, while occupancy edged up one point to 71%.

Luxury drives Thailand and the Maldives

Thailand grew fastest among Minor’s main markets, with RevPAR up 13%. Room rates rose 9%, and occupancy increased two points to 64%. Luxury hotels did especially well: at Anantara properties in Thailand, RevPAR was up 19% on a like-for-like basis.

In the Maldives, where the group operates nine resorts, RevPAR rose 10% as occupancy improved by four points to 46%. Vietnam, Sri Lanka and Indonesia also grew.

Spain leads in Europe

Europe and the Americas, where summer is the busiest season, recorded 7% RevPAR growth. Spain led the way, with Madrid up 11% and Barcelona up 8%, and Germany and Latin America also grew. By brand, Tivoli was up 9%, NH Hotels 7%, Avani 5% and Anantara 3%.

Middle East still struggling

The Middle East and Africa remained the weak spot. Regional conflict and lower demand pushed RevPAR down 11% in the quarter. Occupancy fell about three points, and room rates dropped about 5%. East Africa did better, with RevPAR up 5% in Kenya and Tanzania. Australia and New Zealand held steady at 80% occupancy.

“Our third-quarter performance demonstrates the value of having a geographically diversified portfolio, particularly when trading conditions vary so widely between markets,” said Dillip Rajakarier, group CEO of Minor International, Minor Hotels’ parent company.

Heading for a record year of signings

In the first nine months of 2026, Minor signed 38 hotels with 3,744 rooms in total. That puts it on course to beat its 2025 record of 40 signings. The new deals include Dukes London, which is joining the Minor Reserve Collection, a new Avani+ in Hanoi, and Anantara Retreat properties in Çeşme and Rabat.

Recent openings include Avani+ Lanexang Vientiane in Laos, NH Collection Dubai Ibn Battuta, NH Guadalajara Studios and the group’s first two owned hotels in Japan. In Bangkok, the flagship Anantara Siam finished a US$50 million renovation in September, covering all 335 rooms, suites and villas.

Minor also launched Life Longevity, a new wellness brand, and announced The Wolseley Members Club, which will open at The Wolseley Hotel New York in 2027.

For the fourth quarter, the group expects mixed conditions. Forward bookings for Thailand and the Maldives are ahead of last year for both late 2026 and early 2027.