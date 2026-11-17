Heathrow is closing its 80th birthday year with a book. Heathrow: Gateway to the World, published by luxury publisher Assouline, combines archive photos that have rarely been seen with first-hand stories from people who have worked at the airport since it opened in 1946, when it was simply called “London Airport.”

Travel journalist Rosalyn Wikely wrote the book, which covers eight decades of Concorde flights, royal arrivals, film stars, musicians and fashion icons.

Eggs in a kettle and a rope from the cockpit

Some of the best stories come from identical twins Sonia Dixon and Adrienne Campbell, who have worked for decades as Heathrow’s VIP liaison officers. One prime minister spent years thinking they were the same person. They also recall a senior royal who asked to boil an egg in a kettle before any food was served at the airport. On another occasion, a prime minister’s forgotten documents were passed up to a waiting aircraft on a rope lowered from the cockpit.

The book also describes the arrival of Queen Elizabeth II in 1952, when mourning clothes had to be rushed onto her plane as she returned to Britain to become queen.

Floral sofas in army tents

The early photos show how different flying used to be. Passengers waited in unheated former military tents furnished with floral sofas, armchairs and vases of flowers. To reach their plane, they walked across wooden boards laid over the mud.

The book also pays tribute to Dennis Stone, the photographer known as the “Godfather of Heathrow.” He photographed stars including the Beatles, Frank Sinatra and Princess Diana, and he even ended up on Joan Collins’ Christmas card list. Modern photos come from aviation photographer Nicky Kelvin of The Points Guy.

From nine passengers to 178

Heathrow estimates that its passengers have flown more than 40 billion miles since 1946. The first commercial flight carried just nine people. In 2025, the average Heathrow departure carried 178. The airport’s busiest routes have changed too: in 1991, the top three were Paris Charles de Gaulle, Dublin and New York JFK. By 2025, they were New York JFK, Dubai and Doha.

The book ends with new renderings of Heathrow’s proposed third runway, a £33 billion privately funded project that would raise the airport’s capacity to 150 million passengers a year.

“While we’re immensely proud of our past, our ambitions are firmly focused on the future,” said Heathrow CEO Thomas Woldbye.

Where to buy it

The limited edition costs £100. It will be available online from Assouline starting November 19, and from November 20 in Harrods shops in all Heathrow terminals and in Assouline boutiques worldwide.