Travelers going to or from Rome’s Fiumicino Airport by train should expect disruption this week. Because of night maintenance work at Roma Termini station, the Leonardo Express between Termini and the airport is subject to schedule changes and cancellations from Monday, November 16, to Saturday, November 21. Trenitalia has arranged replacement buses for some services.

The work is being carried out by Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI), Italy’s rail infrastructure manager, which is replacing switches and sections of track inside the station. According to Italian media, the project costs about €930,000.

Which trains are affected

The changes mainly affect the first train of the morning and the last trains of the evening. On Monday, the first night of work, the 21:38 Leonardo Express from Fiumicino and the 22:35 from Roma Termini were canceled.

The biggest disruption will come on Thursday, November 19, and Friday, November 20. On both evenings, from 10:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., buses will replace trains in both directions.

Where to catch the replacement bus

Roma Termini: Via Giolitti 10, at the Cotral bus stop

Via Giolitti 10, at the Cotral bus stop Fiumicino Airport: Via Generale Felice Santini, near car park D

The bus will probably take longer than the train, depending on traffic, and it may have fewer seats. Passengers catching a late flight or arriving on a late flight should allow extra time.

Other lines also affected

The works are also disrupting some Intercity and Intercity Notte trains, as well as the last evening regional trains on lines FL2, FL4, FL5, FL6, FL7 and FL8. Some evening trains from Velletri and Frascati will terminate at Ciampino, with buses for the rest of the journey. The last train from Rome to Civitavecchia will be replaced entirely by a bus, and the evening train from Cassino will stop at Colleferro.

Before you travel

The last night of work is Friday into Saturday, November 21. Trenitalia advises passengers to check the latest timetable on its website or app before traveling. If you are flying late in the evening, think about leaving earlier than usual or using another way to get to the airport, such as an airport coach or a taxi.