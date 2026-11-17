Sportswear brand FILA now has a hotel. FILA HOUSE Shanghai opened on November 13, 2026, inside the Shanghai ANTA Center in the city’s Qingpu District. The 108-room hotel is part of Hyatt’s JdV collection and was developed by ANTA Group, FILA’s owner. It is the first FILA hotel in the world.

The idea is to take FILA beyond clothing and shoes and turn the brand into a full lifestyle experience. FILA’s red, navy and white colors and its Italian sporting style show up throughout the hotel, though the logos are kept low-key. Floors alternate between colors: odd-numbered floors use FILA red, while even-numbered floors are in a calmer navy.

Suites themed around sport

Standard king and twin rooms are 42 square meters, and the FILA Fusion Studios are 50 square meters. Many rooms look out over the park or sit on high floors. The suites are themed around different sports: FILA Athletics, FILA Golf, FILA Tennis and FILA Explore. The top suite is the 196-square-meter Biella Presidential Suite, which has a private terrace. It is named after the Italian town where FILA was founded.

Italian and Cantonese restaurants

The main restaurant, 1911 Ristorante, takes its name from the year FILA was founded. It serves Italian and Mediterranean food all day, including handmade pizza and fresh pasta. Upstairs, Privato focuses on Fujian and Cantonese cooking, especially seafood. It has four private dining rooms, one of which is a chef’s table.

Pools, yoga and recovery

The third floor is home to PURE Wellness & Activity Space. It includes a fitness club, an indoor swimming pool and a separate activity pool, group training areas, yoga and Pilates studios, and recovery facilities.

The hotel also has two meeting rooms. The larger one is about 115 square meters and holds up to 60 people. A pet-friendly floor and EV charging are also planned.

Location and opening offer

FILA HOUSE Shanghai is at 518 Panzhong Road, about a six-minute walk from Panlong Road station on Metro Line 17. The National Exhibition and Convention Center, the Hongqiao transport hub and Qingpu’s old water towns are all nearby.

To mark the opening, the hotel is offering up to 15% off all room types, with no minimum stay. The offer applies to bookings made by November 29, 2026, for stays until February 28, 2027.