Businesses in the north of England are suddenly far more interested in India. According to the latest UK Trade Barometer, 10% of exporters in the North expect to start selling to India for the first time in the fourth quarter of 2026. In the previous quarter, the figure was below 1%. Across the UK as a whole, the share is 4%, so the North is more than twice the national average and ahead of every other region.

The Barometer is published every quarter by MAG, the UK’s largest airport group and the owner of Manchester Airport, together with the Northern Powerhouse Partnership. YouGov surveys 2,000 businesses for it.

A new trade deal and a trade mission

Two things are behind the jump. A UK–India trade agreement came into force in July, making trade easier in both directions. Then, at the start of October, mayors from across the North led a delegation of more than 200 businesses, universities and cultural organizations to five Indian cities. It was the first trade mission under The Great North banner.

According to the organizers, the mission led to more than 750 jobs and 80 apprenticeships, two new campuses of northern universities in India, and a new tourism partnership to promote the North of England to Indian travelers.

Manchester Airport wants more direct flights

Manchester Airport managing director Chris Woodroofe took part in the mission and was named co-chair of the Manchester-India Partnership during the visit. He said the airport would work with the government “to maximise direct connectivity to all priority markets.”

“We are proud to connect the North with the world and to support all parts of the region to grow trade, investment, tourism and knowledge exchange with fast-growing markets like India,” Woodroofe said.

The US still leads

India is now joint third, alongside Japan, among new markets that northern exporters plan to enter. The US remains first, cited by 15%, followed by France at 12%. Over the past three months, 53% of northern exporters increased their overseas sales.