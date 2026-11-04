Fraport traffic passes pre-pandemic levels as overseas airports drive growth

Fraport’s airports handled around 146 million passengers in the first nine months of 2026, taking group traffic above pre-pandemic levels for the first time despite broadly flat demand at Frankfurt.

Passenger numbers rose 1.7% year-on-year, supported by growth in Greece, Peru, Slovenia, Brazil and Bulgaria. Revenue and operating earnings also increased, although higher financing costs and depreciation weighed on net profit.

The airport operator maintained its full-year financial outlook.

Greece and Lima set passenger records

Fraport’s Greek airports recorded passenger growth of 5.1%, while traffic at Lima Airport in Peru increased by 2.8%. Both operations reached new passenger records.

Ljubljana posted the strongest percentage increase, with traffic up 15.7%. Passenger numbers rose 9.1% across Fraport’s Brazilian airports and 6.1% in Bulgaria.

Frankfurt handled 47.5 million passengers, down 0.2% from the same period in 2025.

Fraport Chief Executive Stefan Schulte said international operations had helped offset a difficult market environment, including geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and higher jet fuel prices.

“The broad portfolio of the Fraport Group has proven its value,” he said. “Our international business has been a particular driver.”

Frankfurt punctuality improves despite flat traffic

While Frankfurt’s passenger numbers were little changed, its operational performance improved during the summer travel peak.

Punctuality rose by approximately six percentage points year-on-year to around 74%. According to Fraport, that placed Frankfurt ahead of the major hubs in Amsterdam, Paris and Madrid.

Schulte attributed Frankfurt’s limited traffic growth partly to regulatory costs and reduced flight offerings, including the impact of CityLine’s shutdown.

Revenue rises, but net profit falls

Group revenue increased 3.8% to €3.47 billion in the nine months ending 30 September. Excluding revenue associated with construction and expansion at international subsidiaries, revenue rose 4.7% to €3.35 billion.

EBITDA — earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation — reached a record €1.18 billion, up 2%.

International operations contributed 48% of nine-month EBITDA, compared with 43% a year earlier. Their share reached 54% in the third quarter alone.

Net profit fell 28.8% to €314.5 million, primarily because of higher interest expenses and increased depreciation and amortisation following completed expansion projects in Lima and Frankfurt.

Free cash flow rose 93.4% to approximately €93 million, supported by operating performance and lower capital expenditure.

Full-year forecast unchanged

Fraport expects group passenger growth to continue, with Frankfurt traffic remaining around 2025 levels.

The company continues to forecast full-year EBITDA of up to €1.5 billion, compared with €1.44 billion in 2025. Net profit is expected to reach between €300 million and €400 million, down from €468.1 million last year.