Marriott debuts in Laos as Luang Prabang resort joins Luxury Collection

Marriott International has entered Laos with La Résidence Phou Vao in Luang Prabang, marking its 800th property in Asia Pacific excluding China.

The established 36-suite retreat joins The Luxury Collection following a refresh of its interiors, dining and guest experiences. Its original architecture, tropical gardens and hilltop swimming pool have been preserved.

Set within three acres of gardens approximately two kilometres from Luang Prabang’s old town, the resort overlooks the city’s temples and surrounding mountains.

Historic retreat begins a new chapter

The property’s addition expands Marriott’s presence into a new market while bringing an existing Luang Prabang hotel under its luxury portfolio.

“Laos represents an exciting new chapter for us, and the opening of La Résidence Phou Vao, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Luang Prabang underscores Marriott’s commitment to thoughtfully expanding our presence in places that are rich in culture and character,” said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific excluding China at Marriott International.

Nearby attractions include the Royal Palace Museum, Wat Xieng Thong and Mount Phou Si, known for its views over the UNESCO World Heritage town.

Suites showcase Lao materials and craftsmanship

The resort’s accommodation includes Garden Heritage, Mountain View and Phou Si Temple Suites.

Interiors feature rosewood accents and handwoven textiles, alongside bathrooms with terrazzo bathtubs, twin vanities and rain showers. Selected suites offer separate living areas and private terraces.

The design draws on local craft traditions while retaining the residential character of the hilltop property.

French brasserie dining alongside Lao flavours

La Brasserie de la Résidence leads the dining programme with contemporary French dishes using seasonal produce, garden herbs and regional ingredients.

A separate Lao tasting menu explores the cuisine of Luang Prabang. On weekend mornings, a local artisan prepares Nem Kao steamed rice crepes on the restaurant terrace.

Guests can also join daily pre-sunset terrace bites or arrange a private dining experience in the garden of Villa des Arts, a preserved colonial residence near the resort.

Spa rituals and excursions around Luang Prabang

Mekong Spa offers treatments drawing on Lao traditions, including Hmong indigo compresses and Sip Sen Lao massage. Facilities include a sauna, relaxation lounge and pool.

Elsewhere, guests have access to a 13-metre freshwater infinity pool, a fitness centre and dawn gong meditation.

Destination experiences include sunset river cruises, boat trips to Pak Ou Caves and visits to Kuang Si Waterfalls. The resort also offers introductions to local customs through the traditional Baci blessing ceremony.

La Résidence Phou Vao is now welcoming guests as part of The Luxury Collection, which participates in Marriott Bonvoy.