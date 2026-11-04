IHG signs Holiday Inn hotels in Tamworth and Rockhampton

IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed two Holiday Inn hotels in regional Australia, with a combined 190 rooms planned across Tamworth in New South Wales and Rockhampton in Queensland.

Announced on 4 November 2026, the projects comprise the refurbishment and expansion of an existing Tamworth hotel and a new-build property in Rockhampton. La Vie Hotels & Resorts will operate both.

Tamworth hotel to undergo refurbishment and expansion

Holiday Inn Tamworth will replace the existing 60-room Best Western Sanctuary Inn following a refurbishment of its guestrooms, reception and restaurant, scheduled for completion in 2027.

A further 30 rooms are planned by 2029, taking the completed property to 90 rooms.

The hotel will serve a market supported by corporate, government and leisure travel, alongside major events such as the Tamworth Country Music Festival. Agriculture, logistics, health and education are also important sources of demand in the city.

“Regional Australia has so much to offer, and quality accommodation plays an important role in helping these destinations realise economic potential,” said Matt Tripolone, Managing Director, Australasia & Pacific at IHG Hotels & Resorts.

Rockhampton development includes 40 suites

Holiday Inn & Suites Rockhampton will offer 100 guestrooms, including 40 one- and two-bedroom suites, within a mixed-use precinct.

Plans include 350 square metres of conference and event space, a 100-seat function room and an outdoor swimming pool.

The property will cater to business, leisure and extended-stay guests in a city whose economy spans resources, agriculture, commerce and tourism. An opening date has not been announced.

La Vie to operate both properties

The agreements extend the relationship between IHG and La Vie Hotels & Resorts.

“Tamworth and Rockhampton are two very different markets, but both reward a hotel that gets the basics right and knows its town,” said Jerry Xu, Founder and Chief Executive of La Vie Hotels & Resorts. “Holiday Inn gives travellers a name they already trust, and we’ll bring the local know-how to make each hotel work for business, events and family guests.”

Once open, both properties will have access to IHG’s distribution and sales networks and participate in IHG One Rewards.