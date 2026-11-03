Fairmont returns to New Orleans with its 100th hotel

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts has opened a 250-room hotel in New Orleans, returning to the city after two decades and reaching 100 properties worldwide.

Located in the Central Business District, Fairmont New Orleans occupies part of the former Bank of New Orleans building, a 1970 landmark designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. The hotel combines interiors by Rockwell Group with restaurants developed alongside Chef Emeril Lagasse and more than 19,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

Opening rates start at US$459 per night. Additional facilities, including the rooftop pool, spa and Fairmont Gold accommodation, are scheduled to follow in December.

Former bank building retains its 1970s character

Developed by Kailas Companies and operated by Fairmont, the hotel draws on the building’s modernist architecture rather than the French Quarter’s better-known colonial influences.

Restoration work preserved original lobby floors, concrete walls, bronze panelling and a local cypress ceiling. Rockwell Group’s interiors introduce saturated colours, layered textures and references to Louisiana’s landscape.

Local contributions include hand-embellished wallcoverings by artist Bruna Petalla, stone and mosaics supplied by Triton Stone, and rooftop gas lanterns from New Orleans manufacturer Bevolo.

“After two decades away, returning to New Orleans feels like a joyful homecoming,” said Omer Acar, Chief Executive of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts.

Emeril Lagasse brings Delmonico Steakhouse to the city

The hotel opens with Delmonico Steakhouse and The Café by Emeril, developed in partnership with Lagasse and The Emeril Group.

Delmonico marks the steakhouse concept’s first location outside Las Vegas. Its dinner menu includes prime beef dry-aged in-house, Japanese Wagyu, seafood, oysters and caviar, alongside tableside preparations such as Chateaubriand and Bananas Foster.

The Café by Emeril serves breakfast and lunch, combining French brasserie dishes with Creole and Southern influences.

“We’re proud to be a part of Fairmont’s return to the city and look forward to welcoming both locals and visitors to experience the bold flavors, genuine hospitality, and unmistakable New Orleans spirit that defines everything we do,” said Lagasse.

Rooftop venues and spa to open in December

The next phase will introduce a rooftop pool and Bleu Perdu, a dining venue opening onto the pool terrace, with views across the city and Mississippi River.

Third Measure, a late-night cocktail bar developed with Cure founder Neal Bodenheimer, is also scheduled to open in early December.

A 10,000-square-foot spa and fitness centre will add three private treatment rooms, a couples’ suite, sauna, steam room and relaxation lounges.

Fairmont Gold, located on the 29th and 30th floors, is due to launch in December with a private lounge, dedicated concierge, breakfast, afternoon canapés and personalised check-in.

Event spaces accommodate up to 500 guests

The hotel’s nine principal event venues include two approximately 4,000-square-foot ballrooms, six meeting rooms and an executive boardroom. Together, the spaces accommodate gatherings ranging from 10 to 500 guests.

The former bank’s second-floor lobby now houses the ballrooms and foyers, retaining its restored bronze detailing and cypress ceiling.

The location places guests within walking distance of the French Quarter, Warehouse District and Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, and near Caesars Superdome.

Reservations are available through Fairmont New Orleans. The hotel participates in ALL Accor.