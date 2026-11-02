Hyatt upgrades Leverage business travel platform for SMEs

Hyatt has redesigned its Leverage business travel platform, bringing hotel bookings, payments and spending oversight into a single system for eligible small and midsize businesses.

Announced on 30 October 2026, the update combines preferred rates at more than 1,300 Hyatt hotels with new booking and administrative tools. The platform is now powered by travel technology provider Spotnana.

Bookings and travel spending managed in one place

The updated Hyatt Leverage allows corporate travel managers to book, view and manage reservations alongside payments and travel expenditure.

Preferred rates are available across Hyatt’s five brand portfolios, covering options from full-service business hotels to extended-stay properties.

The programme also offers World of Hyatt benefits for administrators and travellers, including points on eligible activity that can be redeemed for stays, suite upgrades and FIND experiences.

“Today’s travelers want greater personalization, collaboration and a seamless experience, and Hyatt Leverage makes booking and managing travel even easier through these new enhancements,” said Alice Harrington-Caravello, Senior Vice President, Global Sales and Americas Commercial Services at Hyatt.

Spotnana powers the redesigned platform

Spotnana provides the technology behind the new booking experience, supporting Hyatt’s effort to centralise corporate hotel travel management.

Hyatt said thousands of businesses worldwide use Leverage and that selected existing clients have already moved to the updated platform.

For participating companies, the redesign brings the tools used to arrange employee stays and oversee bookings into the same interface.

Businesses must meet eligibility requirements

Hyatt Leverage is available to qualifying small and midsize businesses. Eligibility criteria include being legally organised in the company’s country of origin and completing at least 50 room nights per year.

The programme is not available for reservations made through travel agencies, consortia or other online booking tools.

Businesses can review the programme, enquire about eligibility or reapply through Hyatt Leverage.