Finavia to raise airport charges by 4.4% in 2027

Finavia will increase airport charges by an average of 4.4% from 1 January 2027, citing a continuing gap between aviation revenue and the cost of operating its Finnish airport network.

The operator said traffic had grown in 2026 but remained below pre-pandemic levels. It plans to continue improving efficiency and reducing costs alongside the fee increases.

Landing charges will see the largest average rise among the main categories, increasing by 7.3%. Aircraft parking charges will rise by 5%, passenger charges by an average of 3.8%, and departing passenger security charges by 3%.

Passenger and transfer fees to increase

Finavia’s pricing decision sets the standard local passenger charge at €12.11 for 2027, up from €11.76. The transfer passenger charge will rise from €5.59 to €5.98, an increase of 7%.

The security charge will increase from €6.27 to €6.46 per departing passenger.

These are charges paid by airlines and other airport users. The announcement does not specify how individual carriers may reflect the changes in ticket prices.

Finavia said the higher landing charges are intended to narrow the deficit between the revenue collected from that category and the associated costs.

Some charges remain unchanged

Noise charges and the passenger charge at Helsinki Airport’s Business Flight Terminal will remain unchanged. The assistance service charge for passengers with reduced mobility will also stay at €0.55 per departing passenger.

Separately, the charge for priority security lines at Helsinki Airport will rise from €3.50 to €4 per passenger.

Finavia will publish its full 2027 terms of service by 31 December 2026. Terminal navigation charges will be announced separately by Fintraffic Air Navigation Services.

Airport users raised concerns during consultation

The decision follows a consultation with airport users on 17 September. Finavia retained the increases proposed ahead of that meeting despite objections to the overall rise and questions about the larger adjustment to landing charges.

Airport users also discussed incentives and suggested moving from annual pricing decisions to a three-to-five-year plan. Finavia said it would retain annual pricing and would not introduce new incentives for 2027.

The operator said it had considered Finland’s competitiveness and developments at other European airports when setting the fees. It maintains that Helsinki Airport’s charges remain reasonable compared with similarly sized European airports.