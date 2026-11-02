Emirates to fly A350 to Durban from March 2027

Emirates will introduce the Airbus A350 on its daily Dubai–Durban service from 1 March 2027, bringing Premium Economy to the route and extending the cabin’s availability to all three of its South African gateways.

The aircraft will operate flights EK775 and EK776, adding updated Business and Economy cabins alongside the airline’s latest inflight entertainment system.

The announcement follows the introduction of Emirates Premium Economy in Cape Town and Johannesburg in September 2025. The airline said demand for the cabin had been consistently strong among both leisure and corporate travellers.

Premium Economy arrives on Durban route

The A350’s Premium Economy cabin features a two-four-two seating layout, cream leather seats with additional legroom and recline, charging points, side cocktail tables and 13.3-inch entertainment screens.

Passengers departing King Shaka International Airport will also have access to dedicated check-in and priority boarding. Emirates lists a checked baggage allowance of 35kg and a cabin baggage allowance of 10kg for Premium Economy.

The airline said Durban generates substantial demand from passengers visiting friends and relatives, with onward connections through Dubai to destinations including Thailand, Indonesia, India, France and the UK.

Direct aisle access in Business Class

Business Class has a one-two-one configuration, giving every passenger direct aisle access. Seats convert into fully flat beds and include personal minibars and wireless charging.

A self-service refreshment area at the rear of the Business cabin allows passengers to collect snacks during the flight.

Economy interiors combine sky blue, bronze and cream tones with lighter wood finishes and ambient lighting.

Upgraded entertainment across the aircraft

All cabins will feature Emirates’ updated ice entertainment system, offering more than 6,500 channels of films, television, music, podcasts and other content.

The system includes revised navigation and search tools, while Bluetooth connectivity allows passengers to pair their own headphones with the seatback entertainment.

“We look forward to welcoming travellers from Durban onboard the A350 in the new year, where they can experience elevated onboard amenities and Emirates’ signature service that make this aircraft a passenger favourite,” said Afzal Parambil, Emirates’ Regional Manager for Southern Africa.

The deployment adds Durban to the airline’s expanding A350 network while broadening cabin choice for passengers travelling between KwaZulu-Natal, Dubai and onward destinations.