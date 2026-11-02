Iberia Group adds 98 Andalusia flights and extends fare caps

Iberia and Iberia Express have announced 98 additional flights between Madrid and Andalusia through 8 November 2026, responding to increased demand following the rail accident in Urda, Toledo.

The airlines have added 20,718 seats, increasing capacity by 93% over the original schedule for the period covered by the announcement. One-way fares remain capped at €99 in Economy and €149 in Business.

More than 20,000 extra seats for Seville and Málaga

Madrid–Seville services will receive 10,734 additional seats, while Madrid–Málaga flights will gain 9,984.

Iberia will operate 78 of the extra flights and Iberia Express the remaining 20. The capacity increase combines additional departures with larger aircraft on selected existing services.

The group is also working on further flights from Monday, 9 November, although it has not yet announced the additional schedule.

Holiday weekend receives 34 extra flights

The All Saints’ Day holiday programme includes 34 additional flights through Monday, 2 November, providing 7,642 extra seats across the two routes.

Of those seats, 4,204 are allocated to Madrid–Seville and 3,428 to Madrid–Málaga. The increase represents 90% more capacity than originally planned for the holiday period.

Fare caps remain in place until November 8

Both airlines will maintain maximum fares on their flights between Madrid and Andalusia until Sunday, 8 November:

Economy: €99 per one-way segment.

€99 per one-way segment. Business: €149 per one-way segment.

The caps accompany the expanded schedule as passengers seek alternatives to disrupted rail journeys.

Special ticket flexibility is also available to customers whose plans have been affected by the accident. Passengers wishing to change their bookings can contact Iberia on 900 111 500.