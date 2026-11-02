Cyprus Airways to launch daily Stansted–Larnaca flights in April 2027

Cyprus Airways will launch daily flights between London Stansted and Larnaca on 23 April 2027, adding a year-round connection between the UK and Cyprus.

The service will expand options for holidaymakers, business travellers and passengers visiting friends and relatives. Tickets are already available to book.

Year-round service strengthens UK connections

The new route will add London Stansted to Cyprus Airways’ network from its base at Larnaca International Airport.

Thanos Pascalis, Chief Executive of Cyprus Airways, said the UK remained a particularly important market, supported by demand across leisure, business and family travel.

“By adding London Stansted to our network from April 2027, we are providing our customers with greater choice and flexibility while further strengthening our presence in one of Cyprus’ most significant international markets,” he said.

London Stansted Aviation Director Simon Gorrighan welcomed the airline’s arrival.

“Larnaca is already a very popular destination, so a new daily service is fantastic news for passengers across our region,” he said. “We look forward to welcoming Cyprus Airways to Stansted next April and working with the airline as it develops its operation at the airport.”

Rome and Munich also join the network

The Stansted announcement forms part of a wider expansion by Cyprus Airways, which plans to introduce services from Larnaca to Rome and Munich in December 2026.

The airline operates Airbus A320 and A220 aircraft. Its network includes Paris, Milan, Athens, Heraklion, Tel Aviv, Beirut and Dubai.

Bookings for the new London Stansted service are available through the Cyprus Airways website.