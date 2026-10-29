Hyatt plans 1,800-room StandardX Times Square hotel for 2028

Hyatt and Extell Development Company have announced plans for The StandardX Times Square, an approximately 1,800-room hotel that will mark the brand’s North American debut.

Expected to open in the second half of 2028, the property will occupy 255 West 45th Street in Manhattan’s Theater District. The development will combine accommodation with restaurants, nightlife venues and attractions, including an enclosed free-fall ride and an observation deck more than 1,000 feet above the city.

Times Square flagship to feature rooftop pool and nightlife venues

The project will include a rooftop pool, a rooftop bar and lounge, and dining and social spaces throughout the building. Restaurants and public areas will welcome both hotel guests and local visitors.

Extell, the developer behind the project, plans to bring hospitality and entertainment together within the tower, with the observation deck and thrill ride among its headline attractions.

The hotel’s design will draw on New York’s theatrical character through bold colours, sculptural forms and reflective finishes. Further details about the interiors, restaurant concepts and creative collaborations will be announced later.

A larger-scale debut for The StandardX

The StandardX is positioned as a more streamlined counterpart to The Standard, pairing simpler guestrooms and casual service with the parent brand’s emphasis on design, music and neighbourhood connections.

Hyatt said the Times Square property would serve as a flagship rather than a template for future StandardX hotels, reflecting the scale and entertainment focus of this particular development.

“With StandardX hotels, we’ve taken that same idea and made it simpler and more accessible,” said Amar Lalvani, Hyatt’s Chief Creative Officer and President & Creative Director of its Lifestyle Group. “Usually, that means putting people in the middle of an interesting neighborhood, with everything happening right outside the door. In Times Square, a lot of it will be happening right inside the building.”

New York expansion builds on The Standard’s presence

The announcement adds another New York project to the wider brand family, whose existing presence includes The Standard, High Line and The Standard, East Village.

It also extends Hyatt’s relationship with Extell and expands the group’s planned lifestyle hotel portfolio.