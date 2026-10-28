EDITION makes African debut with 142-room Cape Town hotel

EDITION has made its African debut with The Cape Town EDITION, a 142-room hotel at Quay 7 on the V&A Waterfront.

Overlooking the waterfront’s new superyacht marina and facing Table Mountain, the property brings restaurants, rooftop bars, a spa and event spaces to Cape Town’s working harbour. Its location places guests near the Waterfront’s museums, galleries, shops and restaurants.

“Cape Town has a distinctive energy shaped by extraordinary landscapes, diverse influences and an exceptional culinary scene,” said George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader at EDITION.

Harbour-inspired architecture and African art

Designed by Neri&Hu in collaboration with Cape Town-based architects and professional firms, the hotel takes its architectural cues from the warehouses that previously occupied the site.

Pitched rooflines and a long, low profile reference the harbour’s industrial character, while more than six million hand-laid bricks give the exterior its textured finish.

At the centre of the building, a cylindrical space called The Drum opens to the sky. A spiral staircase leads to an outdoor viewing platform overlooking the harbour, Table Mountain and the Atlantic.

The guestrooms and suites feature bespoke furniture, natural materials and joinery inspired by 19th-century travel trunks. Accommodation includes a 240-square-metre Penthouse and a 112-square-metre Harbour Suite.

Local craftsmanship runs through the interiors, including rugs from KwaZulu-Natal-based Shuttleworth Weaving. An art collection curated by Cape Town’s Southern Guild features work by established and emerging African artists, including Zanele Muholi, Usha Seejarim and Chuma Maweni.

Restaurants put Cape produce on the menu

Executive Chef Phil Carmichael, whose experience includes Berners Tavern at The London EDITION, leads the food programme alongside South African beverage partner George Hunter.

The signature restaurant, Shale, serves a seasonal menu drawing on regional farmers, coastal fisheries and independent producers. Meat is dry-aged in-house, and the wine list is predominantly South African.

On the rooftop, EAVE combines a restaurant and bar beside the heated pool, with small plates, cocktails and evening music programming. The adjoining Pool Terrace serves food and drinks throughout the day.

Other venues include the ground-floor Lobby Bar and Punch Room, where sharing bowls draw on the Cape’s trading history. Its Brandewijn punch combines brandy, Pinotage, rooibos, pineapple, lemon and winter spice.

Spa, rooftop pool and space for events

The spa sits below sea level and includes five treatment rooms, a couples’ suite, a sauna and a steam room. Treatments use Omorovicza products, with infrared beds and Therabody recovery boots also available.

Guests have access to a 24-hour gym and a daily programme of yoga, breathwork, sound baths and movement sessions beside the rooftop pool.

For meetings and celebrations, the hotel offers a flexible ballroom accommodating up to 200 people, a boardroom, two meeting studios and a private event terrace. Additional venues include the rooftop Vantage event space.