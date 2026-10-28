Lufthansa and Fraport unveil ‘Gate of the Future’ at Frankfurt Airport

Lufthansa and airport operator Fraport have opened a redesigned departure gate at Frankfurt Airport to test new boarding processes, digital services and lounge-style waiting areas.

Located at Gate A16 in Terminal 1, the “Gate of the Future” replaces the traditional fixed service counter with staff carrying tablets. Large information displays, private workspaces and new seating complete the concept, which will be assessed during daily operations before elements are considered for use elsewhere.

Mobile staff replace the fixed gate counter

Boarding staff now circulate through the gate area, approaching passengers to answer questions and help with seat reservations, upgrades and rebookings.

Each team member carries a tablet that brings different boarding systems into a single interface. Staff can access passenger and flight information directly and issue automated gate announcements through the same system.

The approach is intended to make assistance easier to access while helping employees manage boarding more efficiently.

“At Gate A16, our passengers can see how future-proof processes ensure a more pleasant and efficient start to their journey,” said Francesco Sciortino, Lufthansa Airlines Board Member and Hub Manager Frankfurt.

Live flight updates and quieter places to work

Large wall monitors and 360-degree displays show departure times, boarding status, hand luggage information and live gate-change updates.

Passengers can also scan QR codes to access digital self-service tools, including the Lufthansa app.

The waiting area features sofas, selected artworks and flexible work cubes designed to offer greater privacy and a quieter place to work before departure. Together, the changes give the space a more lounge-like setting than a conventional gate area.

Gate A16 to guide future airport improvements

Lufthansa and Fraport will use the gate as an operational test environment, assessing which services and design features passengers value most. Those findings will help determine what could be introduced at other gates and airport locations.