Rome Fiumicino airport trains face disruption during October 29–30 strike

Passengers travelling to or from Rome Fiumicino Airport face possible rail delays and cancellations during a national strike running from Thursday evening, 29 October, to Friday evening, 30 October 2026.

An airport notice issued on 27 October warns that rail connections may be affected between 9 p.m. on Thursday and 9 p.m. on Friday. Italian rail infrastructure manager RFI lists the precise strike window as 9 p.m. to 8:59 p.m. and cautions that services could also be disrupted before and after the action. All times are local. RFI strike notice

What it means for Fiumicino passengers

Fiumicino’s main rail connections include the Leonardo Express, which normally links the airport with Roma Termini in 32 minutes, and the FL1 regional service, which serves stations including Roma Tiburtina. These connections are widely used by passengers transferring between the airport, Rome and onward rail services. Trenitalia airport connections

The disruption warning does not mean every airport train will be cancelled. Passengers should check their specific departure rather than assume the normal timetable will operate throughout the strike.

Trenitalia publishes minimum-service arrangements for strike days, including selected guaranteed trains. Its regional essential-service periods on weekdays are 6–9 a.m. and 6–9 p.m.; travellers should consult the relevant guaranteed-service list to confirm individual departures. Trenitalia guaranteed services

Engineering works add another timetable change

Separate maintenance work at Roma Ostiense is also affecting some regional services between 28 and 30 October.

Trenitalia says selected trains on routes including Rome–Fiumicino Airport and Fiumicino Airport–Fara Sabina face timetable changes, partial or full cancellations and diversions. Some journeys may take up to five minutes longer. The operator says its sales channels reflect the revised schedules. Trenitalia engineering notice

Passengers should therefore check both strike information and the updated journey planner when arranging their airport transfer.

Check alternatives before setting out

Travellers with flights on Friday should allow additional transfer time and check live train information before leaving for the station.

Switching to local public transport may also require planning. Rome’s ATAC network is subject to strike action on 30 October, with service guaranteed from the start of daytime operations until 8:29 a.m. and again from 5 p.m. to 7:59 p.m. Cotral has announced similar protected operating periods, so neither should be treated as an uninterrupted fallback. ATAC service notice, Cotral service notice

Anyone considering an alternative airport transfer should confirm availability directly with the provider and leave enough time to meet their airline’s check-in and boarding deadlines.