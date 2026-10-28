Berlin Brandenburg Airport warns of November rail disruption

Passengers travelling to Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) in November 2026 should check their connections before setting out, with S-Bahn closures and replacement buses affecting airport journeys on two weekends.

In an advisory published on 27 October, the airport highlighted restrictions during early mornings, late evenings and overnight, alongside wider changes to regional rail services.

November 13–16: S-Bahn closure between Schöneweide and Treptower Park

No S-Bahn trains will run between Schöneweide and Treptower Park from 9:45 p.m. on Friday, 13 November, until 1:30 a.m. on Monday, 16 November.

BER advises passengers to use the Airport Express FEX or regional trains as alternatives. Travellers should check the full journey from their departure station, as the closure may require a different route through Berlin.

November 27–30: replacement buses on airport connections

Further restrictions will apply from 9:30 p.m. on Friday, 27 November, until 1:30 a.m. on Monday, 30 November.

During this period, S9 and S85 trains will operate only between BER Airport and Altglienicke.

Replacement buses will run between Grünbergallee and Baumschulenweg, calling at all stations along the affected section. An additional express replacement bus will connect BER Airport with Baumschulenweg, stopping at Adlershof and Schöneweide.

Passengers using these connections should allow additional time for bus journeys and transfers. All times are local.

FEX and regional trains offer alternatives

According to the airport’s advisory, FEX and RE20 will together provide four services per hour until December 2026. Individual departures may nevertheless be affected by timetable changes, diversions or partial cancellations.

BER also flags possible alterations to RB22, RB24 and RB32 services, making it important to check a specific departure rather than rely on the usual timetable.

Wider Berlin rail works continue until December

Separate engineering works have closed the Berlin Stadtbahn between Charlottenburg and Ostbahnhof to regional and long-distance trains until 12 December 2026.

The closure affects journeys across central Berlin and may change connections used to reach the airport. It applies to regional and long-distance services; S-Bahn trains generally continue to use the central corridor, subject to their own engineering restrictions. VBB’s Stadtbahn works information

Check the complete airport journey before travelling

Passengers should use the VBB journey planner to check departure times, transfers and replacement services for their travel date.

For early flights or late arrivals, checking the first and last available connections is particularly useful. Where replacement buses are involved, travellers should leave additional time to reach the terminal and meet their airline’s check-in deadline.