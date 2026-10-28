LOT launches Fly&Rail bookings in Sweden and Switzerland

LOT Polish Airlines has introduced LOT Fly&Rail, allowing passengers to book flights and onward train journeys together in a single reservation.

Launched on 27 October 2026, the service initially connects LOT flights to Zurich, Geneva and Stockholm with rail journeys serving 33 stations: 18 in Switzerland and 15 in Sweden.

Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) and Swedish operator SJ provide the train services, with AccesRail integrating the connections into LOT’s reservation system.

Flights and trains booked in one transaction

Passengers can purchase both parts of their journey through LOT’s distribution channels, including its website. When booking online, travellers enter a participating railway station in Sweden or Switzerland as their final destination to see available flight-and-train combinations.

One payment covers both tickets, removing the need to arrange the onward rail journey separately.

At launch, Fly&Rail is available with short-haul flights operated by LOT. The airline plans to extend the service progressively to more routes, with the eventual aim of covering its entire network.

“Combining air and rail travel increases accessibility of numerous locations and provides travelers with a greater degree of flexibility,” said Robert Ludera, LOT’s Chief Commercial Officer and Board Member.

Separate check-in required for each leg

Although the tickets share a reservation, passengers must check in separately for their flight and train journey.

Flight check-in follows LOT’s usual process, including online check-in or the airline’s mobile app. Train check-in takes place through the AccesRail Check-In platform.

For SBB journeys in Switzerland, rail check-in opens 24 hours before the scheduled train departure. For SJ services in Sweden, it opens 36 hours before departure.

Passengers should therefore complete both processes before travelling rather than assume flight check-in also covers the rail connection.

First step in a wider intermodal network

LOT describes the launch as the beginning of a broader effort to connect its flight network with rail services, helping passengers reach destinations beyond the cities it serves directly.

Ludera said the approach would also become increasingly important in the context of the planned Port Polska transport hub, where air and rail integration is intended to play a strategic role.

For now, the Swedish and Swiss connections give passengers a single booking option for journeys that continue beyond Stockholm, Zurich or Geneva by train.