British Airways adds Colombo and Barbados flights from Gatwick

British Airways has launched direct flights from London Gatwick to Colombo and resumed its Bridgetown service, expanding the airport’s winter connections to Sri Lanka and Barbados.

The Colombo route began on 23 October 2026 and operates three times a week throughout the winter season. Daily flights to Bridgetown started on 25 October and will continue into summer 2027.

Colombo launch expands Gatwick’s Asia network

The new Sri Lanka service gives passengers direct access to Colombo, a destination for food, culture and city sightseeing, as well as a starting point for trips to the island’s beaches, wildlife areas and UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Across its airline network, Gatwick will offer 14 more weekly flights to Asia this winter than in 2025, an increase of 22%.

“These direct services to Colombo and Bridgetown are fantastic additions to our extensive long-haul network, strengthening our connections to the wider Asia region and boosting our existing connectivity to Barbados and the rest of the Caribbean,” said Jonny Macneal, Head of Aviation Development at London Gatwick.

Daily Barbados service continues into summer 2027

British Airways’ return to the Gatwick–Bridgetown route brings the airport’s total Barbados schedule to 14 weekly flights across its airlines, almost double the level offered last winter.

The daily service will run beyond the winter season, adding options for passengers planning a Barbados holiday in summer 2027.