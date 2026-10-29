Ruby to make Asia Pacific debut with Bangkok hotel in 2027

IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed an agreement with Asset World Corporation for a 184-room Ruby hotel in Bangkok, marking the brand’s entry into Asia Pacific.

Scheduled to open in 2027, the hotel will be located in the Sathorn central business district. The agreement, announced on 29 October 2026, extends the partnership between IHG and the Thai property developer.

Sathorn hotel takes inspiration from 1920s Siam

The Bangkok property will draw on the tropical glamour of 1920s Siam, combining design, music and local storytelling.

Planned features include a 24-hour bar, live evening performances, in-room Marshall speakers and guitars available for guests to borrow. Guestrooms will have oversized beds and rainfall showers, while self-service technology will form part of the stay experience.

Asset World Corporation said the hotel would also work with local artists, social enterprises and the surrounding creative community to connect guests with the Silom–Sathorn neighbourhood.

“Through our shared vision and commitment to creating meaningful lifestyle experiences, we aim to accelerate growth, elevate hospitality standards and create long-term value for both organizations, stakeholders and the surrounding community,” said Wallapa Traisorat, Chief Executive Officer and President of Asset World Corporation.

Bangkok becomes launchpad for Ruby’s regional expansion

Ruby’s arrival follows IHG’s acquisition of the brand, which has established its presence through urban, design-led hotels in Europe.

“We are delighted to introduce Ruby’s first hotel in Asia Pacific following IHG’s acquisition of the brand, in partnership with AWC, bringing an exciting new premium lifestyle brand to one of the region’s most compelling travel markets,” said Rajit Sukumaran, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, East Asia & Pacific at IHG.

According to IHG, Ruby has more than 40 hotels open or in development across Europe and the United States, with ambitions to exceed 120 properties over the next decade. The company sees opportunities for further expansion into urban destinations across Asia Pacific after Bangkok.

Ruby will be the sixth IHG brand to make its Southeast Asian debut in Bangkok, following Holiday Inn Express, Hotel Indigo, Staybridge Suites, Kimpton and Vignette Collection.

IHG’s Thailand portfolio exceeds 80 open and planned hotels

The signing adds to IHG’s Thai portfolio, which comprises 42 operating hotels and 41 properties in development across 11 destinations and 11 brands.

For Ruby, the Bangkok project introduces its city-focused hotel concept to a new region, with music, informal social spaces and neighbourhood connections central to the offering.