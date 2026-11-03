Amàre makes Americas debut with adults-only Cancún resort

Amàre Hotels has opened its first property outside Spain, bringing a 429-suite, adults-only all-inclusive resort to Cancún’s Hotel Zone.

Amàre Cancún Adults Only All-Inclusive Resort, Curio by Hilton opened on 31 October 2026 at Playa Langosta. Owned and operated by Spain’s Fuerte Group, it is also Amàre’s first all-inclusive property and the first Curio Collection by Hilton hotel in Cancún.

The beachfront resort combines the brand’s Mediterranean influences with Mexican cuisine, music programming and contemporary art.

Beachfront location near central Cancún

Located at kilometre 4.5 of Boulevard Kukulcán, the resort is close to Isla Mujeres ferry connections and the Hotel Zone’s restaurants and nightlife. Cancún International Airport is approximately 30 minutes away by car.

Facilities include two rooftop infinity pools, each with a swim-up bar and grill, alongside beach and poolside dining areas.

“We want our guests to experience a resort that feels social yet unhurried, where gastronomy, wellness, music and meaningful moments come together naturally throughout the day,” said General Manager Santiago Gonzalez.

Chef-led dining spans Mediterranean and Latin American flavours

The culinary programme includes HAYACA, developed by chef Mauricio Giovanini, whose Restaurante Messina in Marbella holds a Michelin star. The restaurant brings together Latin American and Mediterranean influences, drawing on flavours from Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Brazil.

Chef Jordi Cantó developed the concepts for Italian restaurant VITA and French brasserie BLANC, alongside an exclusive menu for LA CAVA.

Other options include rooftop Japanese restaurant SAORI, the Mediterranean-inspired MARE NOSTRUM buffet and poolside grills. Mexican cuisine specialist Paloma Ortiz guides the resort’s Mexican food offering.

Guests should note that LA CAVA and the TEPPAN teppanyaki experience carry additional charges, despite the resort’s all-inclusive format. In-suite dining is available around the clock.

Cocktail specialist Diego Cabrera leads the drinks programme, with separate expertise supporting the mezcal, tequila, wine and coffee offerings.

Music, art and wellness shape the stay

DJ and producer Anna Tur oversees Amàre Music, with programming ranging from breakfast sets and poolside music to rooftop sunsets and evening performances.

Rotating contemporary art collections appear throughout the lobby, restaurants and guestroom corridors.

The spa, operated under Germaine de Capuccini, has nine treatment rooms, a bridal suite, hammam, sauna and steam room. A 24-hour gym, sunrise yoga and meditation sessions complete the wellness facilities.

The One adds premium benefits

The resort’s upgraded offering, The One, covers 111 beachfront and upper-floor suites, including Master and Presidential Suites.

Benefits include dedicated check-in, lounge access, priority restaurant reservations and enhanced in-suite amenities. Guests also receive exclusive daytime access to the Belvue rooftop and infinity pool until 5 p.m.; the rooftop bar opens to all resort guests in the evening.

For meetings and celebrations, the property offers more than 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space, including a ballroom, theatre, breakout rooms and rooftop venues.

The resort participates in Hilton Honors, with bookings available through Amàre Hotels and Hilton.