Kimpton opens first Qatar hotel with Al Rowda Doha

IHG Hotels & Resorts has opened Kimpton Al Rowda Doha, introducing the lifestyle hotel brand to Qatar and adding its second property in the Middle East.

Announced on 2 November 2026, the hotel offers 223 rooms and suites alongside 60 serviced residences. Facilities include a rooftop infinity pool, a spa, meeting spaces and a collection of restaurants, with an American steakhouse still to open.

The launch follows Kimpton’s regional debut in Riyadh, with further properties planned in Dubai and Jeddah.

Rooms and residences designed for longer stays

The hotel’s interiors draw on Doha’s landscape and heritage, combining desert colours, textured materials and references to Bedouin craftsmanship.

Guestrooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows, while bathrooms include bathtubs and separate showers. Selected rooms and suites have private balconies.

The 60 serviced residences come in one-, two- and three-bedroom configurations, with fully equipped kitchens, separate living areas and access to hotel services.

“Doha continues to grow as a destination for culture, business and leisure, and travellers increasingly want hotels that offer more than a place to stay,” said Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa at IHG Hotels & Resorts. “They want character, connection and a genuine sense of place.”

Rooftop Italian dining and neighbourhood-style venues

Dining options include August Zang, serving pastries, artisanal bread and speciality coffee, and The Oat House, an all-day venue with plant-based, vegan and dairy-free choices.

The Surry takes inspiration from an Australian neighbourhood pub, while Sprezzi serves Italian dishes beside the rooftop pool, overlooking West Bay.

A fifth venue, The Capital Grille, will open following renovation. Its opening date has not yet been announced.

Pool, spa and space for events

Leisure facilities include the rooftop infinity pool, a 24-hour fitness centre and Sandscapes Spa and Wellness.

The Sandalwood Ballroom and additional meeting rooms cater for conferences, weddings and private gatherings.

Guests can also use hotel bicycles, and each room includes a yoga mat.

Complimentary morning refreshments and pet-friendly stays

Kimpton Kickstart offers complimentary morning beverages and light bites in the Living Room between 5:30 and 8:30 a.m. An evening Social Hour takes place at The Surry from 5 to 6 p.m., bringing guests together for drinks, bites and conversation.

Pets stay free of charge and are welcome in guestrooms, residences and the lobby. The Oat House terrace offers a pet menu, with beds and bowls available on request.

Kimpton Al Rowda Doha participates in IHG One Rewards, joining the group’s existing Qatar portfolio of InterContinental, voco, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and Staybridge Suites properties.