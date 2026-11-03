Wyndham to add 40-plus luxury hotels through HotelREZ partnership

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has partnered with HotelREZ Hotels & Resorts to bring more than 40 independent luxury properties into its Registry Collection Hotels brand by early 2027.

Announced on 2 November 2026, the agreement covers participating members of HotelREZ’s Elegant Hotels of the World portfolio. Integration is already underway, with further hotels expected to join after the initial rollout.

The partnership will expand the properties available to Wyndham Rewards members while allowing participating hotels to retain their ownership, operations and individual identities.

Hotels in Europe, Asia and Colombia among first additions

The first properties joining Registry Collection include Rosselli AX Privilege in Valletta, Malta, and The TownHouse Mykonos, an adults-only boutique hotel overlooking Mykonos Harbour.

Northern Ireland is represented by Galgorm Resort, known for its Thermal Spa Village, and Roe Valley Resort near Derry/Londonderry, which offers golf, dining and leisure facilities.

Other initial additions include TreeHouse Villas Koh Yao, an adults-only retreat on Thailand’s Koh Yao Noi island, and Cinco Quintas Hotel Boutique within Cartagena’s historic walled city in Colombia.

Many of the hotels covered by the agreement are small boutiques with between 20 and 50 rooms. They will remain members of Elegant Hotels of the World while joining Wyndham’s sales, marketing and distribution channels.

More luxury stays for Wyndham Rewards members

Participating properties will become part of Wyndham Rewards, creating additional opportunities for members to earn and redeem points on independent luxury stays.

The programme has approximately 129 million enrolled members, according to Wyndham. Before the announced expansion, Registry Collection comprised more than 30 hotels across nine countries.

“By partnering with HotelREZ Hotels & Resorts, we’re expanding those offerings, opening the doors to a broader array of exceptional luxury hotels and resorts in highly coveted destinations around the world,” said Scott Strickland, Chief Commercial Officer at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Further additions will depend on brand suitability, owner participation and completion of onboarding requirements.

Separate technology offering for upscale independents

Wyndham and HotelREZ also plan to introduce a model giving selected properties in HotelREZ’s Best Loved Hotels collection access to Wyndham technology and third-party distribution services.

Scheduled to launch later in 2026, the offering includes tools such as Wyndham Connect and Wyndham AI Concierge. Participating owners will retain control of their businesses and branding.

“At its heart, our partnership with Wyndham is about unlocking commercial opportunities for our member hotels,” said Mark Lewis, Group Chief Executive of HotelREZ Hotels & Resorts.

The agreement broadens Wyndham’s reach among independent hotels while giving travellers more options beyond its established branded portfolio.