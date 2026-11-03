Zurich Airport Skymetro upgrade enters final phase

Zurich Airport has begun the second and final phase of its Skymetro modernisation, with reduced train capacity and replacement buses during peak periods until May 2027.

From 3 November 2026, one of the system’s two tunnels will close for approximately six months. Trains will continue running through the tunnel upgraded during the first construction phase, which finished in June.

Skymetro remains open during construction

The Skymetro connects Zurich Airport’s Airside Centre with Dock E, a role it has served since 2003.

Passengers will still be able to use the system throughout the works, although capacity will be reduced. Replacement buses will supplement the trains during daily peak periods.

Travellers using Dock E should allow additional transfer time and follow signs and staff instructions when bus services are operating.

Four-car trains to increase capacity by 25%

The modernisation includes upgrades to the Skymetro’s control and drive technology, alongside a move from three-car to four-car trains.

Once work is complete, four-car trains will operate through both tunnels. Capacity will increase from 8,000 to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction, a gain of 25%.

The airport expects the completed project to support the system’s long-term operation while providing more space for passengers transferring to and from Dock E.