Norwegian has launched a new direct route between Helsinki Airport and Tromsø in Arctic Norway. The first flight took off on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. Throughout the winter season, the route will operate twice a week, on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Tromsø lies well inside the Arctic Circle and is one of the most popular places in Europe for seeing the Northern Lights. The new route links it directly with Helsinki, Finland’s main international hub.

A connection for travelers from Asia and America

Norwegian expects many passengers to connect in Helsinki. “Tromsø’s appeal continues to grow, particularly among travellers arriving from Asia and North America,” said Mira Linnamaa, communications director at Norwegian.

“Helsinki Airport serves as a natural and efficient transfer hub for these passengers.”

Laura Inttilä, director of Helsinki Airport at airport operator Finavia, said the route “broadens the range of travel options available to our passengers within the Nordic region” and strengthens Helsinki’s position as a hub for international connections.

The route also gives travelers an easy way to combine a trip to Finnish Lapland with northern Norway in a single winter holiday.