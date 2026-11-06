Sofitel plans children’s cultural activities worldwide for World Children’s Day 2026

Sofitel hotels will host complimentary cultural, creative and educational activities for local children throughout November to mark World Children’s Day 2026.

More than 21 properties are expected to participate, working with schools and charitable organisations to arrange experiences ranging from storytelling and cooking classes to marine discovery and photography.

Hotel employees will lead the programme, sharing their skills through activities inspired by French culture and the character of each destination. Selected events will also include Le Goûter, the traditional French afternoon treat.

From fashion workshops in Paris to marine discovery in Krabi

At Sofitel Paris Le Faubourg, children will take part in fashion-inspired design workshops and chocolate dress decorating. Sofitel Quiberon Thalassa Sea & Spa will organise creative sessions with local artists.

In Thailand, Sofitel Krabi Phokeethra Golf & Spa Resort will welcome local students for marine discovery and rock-pool exploration. Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort will combine local storytelling with a hands-on beach clean-up.

Sofitel Cotonou Marina in Benin will host 40 children from community centre Centre Eya. Its “Kids Takeover” experience will introduce participants to hotel operations before inviting them to imagine their own hotels and become hoteliers for the day.

Photography and charitable events in Australia and Vietnam

Sofitel Melbourne On Collins will celebrate young photographers with an exhibition and a behind-the-scenes hotel tour for competition winners.

At Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour, plans include Santa abseiling down the building to deliver gifts to children supported by local charities.

In Vietnam, Sofitel Saigon Plaza will work with the Lawrence S. Ting Foundation to arrange a Santa visit, gifts and freshly baked treats for children receiving hospital care.

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk will offer young guests poolside activities, including splash aerobics and yoga, alongside creative play and games at its AstroKids Club.

Building on an education partnership

The programme builds on Sofitel’s 15-year relationship with the Antoine de Saint-Exupéry Youth Foundation. Through bookings made under its family offer, the brand contributes to foundation projects supporting literacy, education and cultural exchange.

“For World Children’s Day, our Heartists are opening our doors to local children and sharing what they love and do best,” said Guillaume Petavy Meynier, Vice President Global Marketing, Sofitel & Sofitel Legend.

“Through these moments, we want every child to feel welcomed, valued and free to imagine.”

The November activities form part of Sofitel’s wider community programme, with participating hotels working through local partners to reach children in their surrounding communities.