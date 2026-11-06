Royal Schiphol Group seeks 80% stake in Maastricht Aachen Airport

Royal Schiphol Group has offered to increase its stake in Maastricht Aachen Airport from 40% to 80%, taking a larger role in the development of the Netherlands’ second-largest cargo airport.

Under the proposal, the Province of Limburg would retain a 20% shareholding. The transaction remains subject to approval by Limburg’s Provincial Council, further decision-making and final agreements between the parties.

Schiphol Group has held its existing stake since 2023. The proposed investment would give it majority ownership of an airport that combines specialist cargo handling with European passenger services, logistics and aircraft maintenance.

Cargo operations central to development plans

Maastricht Aachen Airport handled approximately 41,600 tonnes of air cargo and 159,000 passengers in 2025.

Its cargo business specialises in vulnerable and time-sensitive shipments, including flowers and pharmaceuticals. Schiphol Group sees opportunities to strengthen that role through its experience, operational expertise and wider airport network.

“Maastricht Aachen Airport has a clear and distinctive position within the Dutch airport system, particularly in the area of cargo operations,” said Robert Carsouw, Chief Financial Officer of Royal Schiphol Group.

“We believe in the airport’s potential and see opportunities to further strengthen that position.”

The airport also provides a setting for testing aviation technologies, including electric flight.

Maastricht to accommodate flights during Eindhoven closure

Maastricht’s role within the Dutch airport network will expand temporarily in 2027, when it accommodates part of Eindhoven Airport’s traffic during that airport’s closure.

European holiday destinations expected to be served from Maastricht during the period include Alicante, Málaga, Faro, Crete, Rhodes and Tenerife.

The arrangement illustrates how the airports can support one another while maintaining their individual areas of focus, with cargo remaining Maastricht’s principal strength.

Limburg would retain a regional voice

The Province of Limburg would remain involved in the airport’s development through its proposed 20% holding, maintaining a role in decisions concerning regional and public interests.

Schiphol Group and the province will now develop the proposal further and negotiate additional agreements before a final decision.

Frans Weekers, Chair of Maastricht Aachen Airport’s Supervisory Board, said majority ownership would allow Schiphol Group to build on the foundation established by the province and support the airport’s further development.

Royal Schiphol Group also owns and operates Amsterdam Schiphol, Rotterdam The Hague and Lelystad airports, and holds a majority stake in Eindhoven Airport.