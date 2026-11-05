British Airways and Viva codeshare opens connections to 13 Mexican destinations

British Airways and Mexican low-cost airline Viva have announced a codeshare agreement offering connecting journeys between 13 destinations across Mexico and the UK via Mexico City and Cancún.

Flights are available to book now on ba.com for travel from 28 March 2027. The agreement allows customers to purchase flights operated by both airlines in a single transaction, with participating Viva services carrying a British Airways flight code.

Members of The British Airways Club will also be able to earn Avios and tier points when travelling on the codeshare services.

More connections across Mexico

The partnership gives British Airways passengers arriving in Mexico City or Cancún access to Viva’s domestic network, including Guadalajara, Monterrey, Puerto Vallarta and Oaxaca.

In the opposite direction, travellers departing from participating Mexican cities can connect to British Airways flights to London, with onward connections across the airline’s wider network.

“Mexico has been an important part of our network for over 60 years, and this agreement marks a new moment in that long history,” said Neil Chernoff, Chief Planning and Strategy Officer at British Airways. “By bringing together Viva’s extensive domestic network with British Airways’ global connectivity, we’re making it easier for customers to travel between Mexico, London and destinations across our wider network.”

Which routes are included?

The agreement covers the following Viva connections through the two Mexican gateways:

Connecting airport Viva destinations included Mexico City (MEX) Guadalajara, Veracruz, Monterrey, Oaxaca, Cancún, Mérida, San José del Cabo, Chihuahua, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta and Tijuana Cancún (CUN) Veracruz, León, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Querétaro, Chihuahua and Tijuana

Several destinations are served through both gateways, giving the agreement a combined reach of 13 Mexican destinations.

Javier Suarez, Executive Vice President and Chief Planning and Alliances Officer at Viva, said the partnership would allow British Airways customers to reach more cities across Mexico while giving Viva passengers connections to Europe and beyond “with the convenience of a single ticket.”

Bookings open ahead of March 2027 launch

Viva operates a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft and serves more than 60 destinations across Mexico, the United States, Colombia, Costa Rica and Cuba.

The new codeshare brings selected domestic services into British Airways’ booking system, making it easier to arrange multi-leg journeys without purchasing separate tickets.

Customers can book the connecting itineraries through ba.com for departures from 28 March 2027.