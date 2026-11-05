Air India brings UK travel trade together in London to promote tourism to India

Air India has hosted UK travel industry leaders in London for discussions on growing inbound tourism to India, alongside the country’s Tourism and Culture Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Held on the sidelines of World Travel Market London, the gathering focused on international tourism partnerships, opportunities in key source markets and promoting India’s cultural, heritage and nature-based travel experiences.

Travel companies and Gatwick join discussions

Attendees included senior representatives from Southall Travel, Brightsun Travel, Moresand, Skylord Travels, Carlton Leisure, TUI, Trailfinders, Kuoni, Expedia, Trip.com and Akbar Travels.

London Gatwick Airport representatives also attended, bringing an airport perspective to discussions on how airlines, travel sellers and tourism authorities can support international visitor growth.

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Ashok Khaunte and Sudha Murty were also present at the gathering.

Tourism partnership sets out joint priorities

The event follows a recently signed memorandum of understanding between Air India and India’s Ministry of Tourism to jointly promote the country internationally and support its development as an aviation and transit hub.

The agreement provides a framework for cooperation on tourism marketing, destination storytelling, travel trade engagement, transit tourism and improvements to the visitor experience.

The partnership will draw on Air India’s international network and the ministry’s Incredible India initiative to increase the country’s visibility among overseas travellers.

For the UK travel trade, the London gathering offered an opportunity to discuss how those plans could translate into closer commercial partnerships and greater awareness of India’s varied destinations and experiences.