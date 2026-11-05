Marriott reaches 800 properties in Asia Pacific outside China with Laos debut

Marriott International has entered Laos with the addition of La Résidence Phou Vao in Luang Prabang, taking its portfolio in Asia Pacific excluding China to 800 properties.

The established 36-suite retreat joins The Luxury Collection following a refresh of its interiors, dining concepts and guest experiences. Its original architecture, tropical gardens and hilltop pool have been retained.

Set within three acres of gardens on Phou Vao hill, the resort is approximately two kilometres from Luang Prabang’s old town, with views towards Mount Phou Si and the surrounding mountains.

“Opening our 800th property in the APEC region is a proud moment that reflects the trust our owners and guests continue to place in Marriott International,” said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International. “Laos represents an exciting new chapter for us,” he added.

A 36-suite retreat overlooking Luang Prabang

Accommodation draws on Lao craftsmanship, combining rosewood accents and handwoven textiles with terrazzo bathtubs, twin vanities and rain showers. Categories include Garden Heritage, Mountain View and Phou Si Temple Suites, with separate living areas and private terraces available in selected suites.

The location gives guests access to Luang Prabang’s principal cultural sights, including the Royal Palace Museum, Wat Xieng Thong and the sunset viewpoint on Mount Phou Si.

The property’s arrival in The Luxury Collection extends Marriott’s reach into a destination known for its temple architecture, river landscapes and UNESCO-listed historic centre.

French dining with regional ingredients

La Brasserie de la Résidence serves contemporary French bistro dishes using seasonal produce, garden herbs and ingredients sourced from the surrounding region. Guests can dine indoors or on a terrace overlooking the mountains and historic stupas.

An adjoining bar offers cocktails made with local spirits, while a separate Lao tasting menu explores the flavours of Luang Prabang. At weekends, a local artisan prepares Nem Kao steamed rice crepes on the Brasserie terrace.

Other dining experiences include pre-sunset terrace bites and private meals in the garden of Villa des Arts, a preserved colonial residence five minutes from the resort.

Lao-inspired spa treatments and cultural experiences

The Mekong Spa occupies an open-air garden pavilion and offers treatments inspired by Lao healing traditions, including Hmong indigo compresses and Sip Sen Lao massage. Facilities include a sauna, relaxation lounge and pool.

Elsewhere, guests have access to a 13-metre freshwater infinity pool, a fitness centre and dawn gong meditation sessions.

Excursions include sunset river cruises, boat trips to the Pak Ou Caves and visits to Kuang Si Waterfalls. At the resort, guests can also take part in a traditional Baci blessing ceremony, a Lao ritual associated with welcome and good fortune.

La Résidence Phou Vao, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Luang Prabang is now welcoming guests.