SWISS to fly Airbus A350 to Mumbai from 15 December

SWISS will introduce the Airbus A350-900 on its Zurich–Mumbai route from 15 December 2026, bringing its new SWISS Senses long-haul cabin experience to India for the first time.

The aircraft will operate daily until 3 January 2027, followed by six flights a week from 4 January. Mumbai will retain a daily SWISS service, with another aircraft operating the remaining weekly flight.

The A350 deployment is currently planned for the 2026/27 winter timetable period only.

New cabin and shorter flight time

The A350’s redesigned cabin offers greater comfort and privacy, alongside updated inflight entertainment systems with larger screens.

SWISS has primarily used Airbus A330 aircraft on the Mumbai route until now. With the A350, the airline expects the flight from Zurich to take approximately eight hours and 10 minutes, around 25 minutes shorter than before.

According to SWISS, the aircraft’s lighter construction, more powerful engines and higher cruising altitude contribute to the reduction in flight time.

SWISS Wanderlust livery extended

Separately, SWISS has decided to retain the special SWISS Wanderlust livery on its first A350 beyond the first quarter of 2027, extending its use past the original schedule.

The airline has not set a date for removing the design. The aircraft will return to the standard SWISS livery during a scheduled repainting.