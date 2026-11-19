Where does Santa Claus go before his busiest night of the year? According to Anantara Hotels & Resorts and Niyama Private Islands Maldives, both part of Minor Hotels, the answer is somewhere warm. Their tongue-in-cheek Christmas campaign follows Father Christmas on a pre-holiday break across Thailand and the Maldives.

First stop: the elephants of Chiang Rai

Santa was first “spotted” at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort in northern Thailand, where cooler temperatures suit someone used to the North Pole. He reportedly explored the jungle and visited the resort’s rescued elephants, and was photographed relaxing in one of its transparent Jungle Bubbles.

Then on to the Maldives

The next sighting came from Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort, where guests reported a man in a red suit swapping snow for sunshine beside the resort’s turquoise lagoon.

The last clue came from Niyama Private Islands Maldives, a resort on two islands. Unusual festive activity there led to speculation that Santa was using its clear night skies to plan his Christmas Eve route.

Santa is now believed to be back in the north, finishing his preparations. Anantara and Niyama say guests who want to follow in his footsteps can book festive stays at both brands throughout the holiday season. Festive offers across the Minor Hotels group are listed on the company’s website.