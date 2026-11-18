Hyatt plans to open a Park Hyatt in Brisbane in 2031, the luxury brand’s first hotel in Queensland. The timing is deliberate: the following year, Brisbane will host the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The hotel is being developed with property group Shayher Group.

Park Hyatt Brisbane will occupy the top floors of one of the two towers at 309 North Quay, a riverside development on the western edge of the city’s central business district. The complex will also include luxury homes and shops.

River views from every room

The hotel will have 201 rooms and suites, all with uninterrupted views of the Brisbane River and the city skyline. It will also include 50 serviced apartments for longer stays.

The site is next to the William Jolly Bridge, close to the business district and to Suncorp Stadium (Lang Park), one of the main venues for the 2032 Games. The City Botanic Gardens, the Gallery of Modern Art and the Queensland Cultural Centre are also nearby.

“Brisbane has the confidence and growing global pull to make it a natural home for the brand,” said Tamara Lohan, Hyatt’s global brand leader for luxury.

The fifth Park Hyatt in the Pacific

Brisbane will be the fifth Park Hyatt in the Pacific region, after Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra and Auckland.

“The brand’s residential-inspired approach to luxury is a natural complement to our vision of creating a premium destination for urban living, lifestyle and hospitality,” said John Lin, group director of Shayher Group.

Stephen Ho, Hyatt’s president for Greater China and Growth in Asia Pacific, called Brisbane “a global hub for business, culture and events.”