Apartment Collection by Hilton, the company’s brand for furnished apartments, has signed its first properties outside the United States. A 388-apartment property in Dubai is due to open in December 2026, followed by one in Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos, in 2028. The brand now has more than 60 deals under negotiation worldwide.

Until now, every property in the brand came from Placemakr, Hilton’s launch partner. The brand has now signed its first development deals with other partners.

“For owners and developers, the brand offers a compelling model that pairs residential-style assets with Hilton’s distribution, brand recognition and commercial support,” said Michael Snapkoski, global brand leader for Apartment Collection by Hilton.

Apartments with hotel service

The apartments are fully furnished, with full kitchens, separate living areas, in-unit laundry and access to a gym. Staff are on site 24 hours a day, and longer-stay guests get weekly housekeeping. The concept is aimed at long stays, group trips and travelers combining work and leisure. For owners, it offers a way to use residential, mixed-use or converted buildings for hospitality.

The Dubai property

Apartment Collection by Hilton, Dubai Downtown will be on Marasi Drive in Business Bay, beside the Dubai Water Canal and a short distance from The Dubai Mall and the Burj Khalifa. It will offer studios as well as one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, along with a pool, a gym and a children’s playground.

Six US openings this year

In the United States, the brand has grown quickly through its partnership with Placemakr. It opened properties in 2026 in:

Atlanta: Scout Living PCM at Ponce City Market, with a heated rooftop pool and coworking spaces

Scout Living PCM at Ponce City Market, with a heated rooftop pool and coworking spaces Salt Lake City: downtown, close to the Wasatch Mountains

downtown, close to the Wasatch Mountains Austin: in the Rainey Street district, with an outdoor pool

in the Rainey Street district, with an outdoor pool Pittsburgh: inside The Pennsylvanian, a landmark building with a Gilded Age lobby and a golden ballroom

inside The Pennsylvanian, a landmark building with a Gilded Age lobby and a golden ballroom Huntsville, Alabama: in the MidCity District, with balconies and an outdoor pool

Placemakr Tempe in Arizona, on Tempe Town Lake, is also due to open in December 2026.