Minor Hotels is bringing its Avani brand to the Thai island of Koh Phangan. Buri Rasa Village Phangan, a beachfront resort owned by Rasa Group, will be renovated and renamed Avani Koh Phangan Resort. Work begins on January 1, 2027, and will be carried out in phases until the fourth quarter of 2027.

The 63-room resort is on Thong Nai Pan Noi Beach, on the island’s northeast coast. Minor Hotels already runs Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villas on the island, so the Avani resort will give it a second, more affordable option on Koh Phangan.

“Our focus will be on developing a clear Avani identity across the design, dining and leisure experience while retaining the personal feel of a smaller resort,” said Ahmed Asim, cluster general manager of both resorts.

A moon-themed design

The new design is called “Moon Phases & Fisherman’s Tale.” It draws on the island’s fishing traditions and the cycles of the moon, with curved shapes, round details and lighting that changes like the moon’s phases. Artwork throughout the resort tells the story of a fisherman and his loyal pet monkey.

Rooms and family suites

The resort will have 63 low-rise rooms and suites in eight categories, ranging from 35 to 105 square meters. Some will open directly onto the pool, and others will have sea views or sit right on the beach. The largest, a two-bedroom family suite, will have its own living room, dining area and pantry.

Seafood grilled over fire

The main restaurant, Brasa Beach Grill & Cocktail Bar, will serve local seafood cooked over charcoal and open fire, with the day’s catch on display and large sharing platters. It will be open to visitors and local residents as well as hotel guests, with live acoustic music in the evenings and cocktails made with coconut and tropical fruit from the island. The resort will also offer a pool bar, private dinners on the beach and Thai cooking classes.

Kayaks, hikes and diving

Guests can use kayaks and stand-up paddleboards for free and work out at the AvaniFit gym on the beach. The resort will arrange hikes into the island’s interior, sailing trips, island-hopping and dives at Ang Thong National Marine Park, Sail Rock and Koh Tao.

Koh Phangan is about 40 minutes by speedboat from Koh Samui. The resort will offer transfers from Samui Airport to the pier, as well as private speedboat transfers from Koh Samui or Koh Tao.