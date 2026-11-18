Marriott International now has 115 branded residential projects in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Of those, 36 are open and almost 80 are in development, across 23 countries and territories. The company announced the figure at the Resort and Residential Hospitality Forum.

Growth has been quick. Marriott has signed 25 residential agreements in the region so far in 2026, and its number of open residences in EMEA has grown by almost 60% over the past three years. EMEA now accounts for 37% of Marriott’s global residential pipeline.

“The demand we are seeing for branded living is significant, and we are proud to work with exceptional developers across the region,” said Jaidev Menezes, Marriott’s regional vice president for mixed-use development in EMEA.

Luxury leads the way

Luxury brands remain the main driver. About 75% of this year’s residential deals in EMEA are under Marriott’s luxury brands. Recent signings include:

The Residences at The St. Regis Limassol, Cyprus

Palacio Residencial Sagasta, a Luxury Collection Residence, Madrid

The Residences at The St. Regis Marbella Resort, Spain

JW Marriott Residences Abu Dhabi Yas Island, UAE

Interest is also growing for residences under more mid-range premium brands. Recent deals include Westin and Renaissance residences at Dubai Creek Gardens and Autograph Collection Residences at Ras Al Hekma in Egypt.

Three new countries

This year, Marriott signed its first branded residences in three new markets:

Italy: W Residences Sardinia, Poltu Quatu

W Residences Sardinia, Poltu Quatu France: The Residences at Port Marseillan, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa

The Residences at Port Marseillan, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa Uzbekistan: JW Marriott Residences Tashkent

Six openings by year end

Marriott expects to open six branded residential projects in the region before the end of 2026:

The St. Regis Residences Financial Center Road, Dubai, near the Burj Khalifa

An expansion of Marriott Residences Al Barsha South, Dubai

The Residences at The St. Regis Belgrade, inside the Kula Belgrade tower on the Belgrade Waterfront

The first phase of Marriott Residences Heliopolis in Cairo, with the city’s first rooftop clubhouse

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia’s first branded residential community, near the UNESCO-listed At-Turaif site

Sabàtic Sitges, Autograph Collection Residences, about 25 minutes from Barcelona Airport

Residents get access to Marriott Bonvoy benefits through ONVIA, the company’s program for residence owners.