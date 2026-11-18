IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed three new Holiday Inn Express hotels in Spain. Two will be in Madrid, where the brand already has nine hotels, and the third will be its first in Murcia. All three will be new builds using the latest Holiday Inn Express design.

Spain is IHG’s fourth-largest market in Europe, with 70 hotels open and 17 in the pipeline. Holiday Inn Express alone has 21 hotels open in the country and eight in development, a pipeline of more than 1,300 rooms.

Madrid: Las Tablas and Carabanchel

Holiday Inn Express Madrid – Las Tablas will have 220 rooms and is due to open in the second half of 2029. Las Tablas is one of Madrid’s fastest-growing districts. Together with nearby Sanchinarro and Tres Cantos, it is home to many technology, consulting, engineering and telecoms companies. The hotel is being developed under Selecto, a select-service hotel platform created by investment firm Tikehau Capital with operating partner Quest Capital.

Holiday Inn Express Madrid – Carabanchel will have 137 rooms and is due to open in the first half of 2029. It will be IHG’s first hotel in Carabanchel, next to the Islazul shopping center, which has around 180 stores and about 12 million visitors a year. The hotel will have metro and road links to central Madrid and Madrid-Barajas Airport. Grupo SALAS is developing it, and Hotel Collection International will own it.

Murcia: a first for the brand

Holiday Inn Express Murcia – Thader will have 120 rooms and is due to open in the fourth quarter of 2028. It will be on the northern edge of Murcia, in the Churra commercial district next to the Thader shopping center, close to the A-7 motorway. Alicante Airport and Región de Murcia International Airport are both within reach. The hotel will be run by Senator Hotels & Resorts, a Spanish family company with more than 50 years of experience.

“Demand for travel to Spain remains exceptionally strong, with a record 96.8 million international visitors in 2025, up 3.2% year-on-year, solidifying its position as a key growth market for IHG in Europe,” said Willemijn Geels, IHG’s vice president of development for Europe.

Holiday Inn Express is IHG’s fastest-growing midscale brand, with 3,353 hotels open worldwide and 682 in the pipeline. Every stay includes a free hot breakfast.