Accor’s MGallery Collection is adding another hotel in Greece. Aliis Resort Porto Heli will join the boutique brand in 2027, after a major renovation. The 65-room resort sits right on the waterfront of the Argolic Gulf in Porto Heli, a quiet, upscale seaside town in the Peloponnese often called the “Greek Riviera.”

The hotel is being developed with Mediterranean Hospitality Venture (MHV Group), part of Greek real estate investor Prodea. Tsolakis Architects and USP Greece are leading the redesign, using natural materials and a contemporary Mediterranean style that blurs the line between indoors and outdoors.

“Porto Heli embodies a quieter, more intimate vision of Mediterranean luxury, and perfectly reflects the spirit of MGallery,” said Maud Bailly, CEO of Sofitel Legend, Sofitel, MGallery and Emblems.

Mostly suites, all with sea views

Every room will look out to sea. Rooms will range from 50 to 145 square meters, and more than 60% of them will be suites. Many will have private or semi-private pools or hot tubs.

A rooftop bar over the bay

The resort will have an all-day restaurant serving regional food and a rooftop bar and terrace on the fourth floor with views across the bay at sunset. There will also be a pool bar by the beach and a lobby lounge. For wellness, guests will find a spa, a gym and several pools. A larger spa is planned in a later phase.

“Together, we share an ambition to create a destination that combines refined luxury, authentic connections to place and memorable moments for guests seeking the very best of the Greek Riviera,” said Achilleas Dorotheou, CEO of MHV Group.

MGallery’s growing Greek portfolio

MGallery currently operates five hotels in Greece, with more than 450 rooms in total. Greece is one of the brand’s fastest-growing markets in Europe. Recent openings and signings include Kove Hotel & Spa Mykonos, Nírema Hotel & Spa Samos, and MGallery Collection hotels in Rhodes, Chania and Athens Maroussi.