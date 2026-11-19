IHG Hotels & Resorts has opened Casa del Compositor Hotel Jerez, Vignette Collection, in the historic center of Jerez de la Frontera in southern Spain. The 34-room hotel occupies the house where local composer Germán Álvarez Beigbeder was born. The original façade has been preserved, while the interiors are contemporary and built around a music theme.

The hotel is run in partnership with Spanish operator Senator Hotels. It joins Vignette Collection, IHG’s brand of independent hotels, where each property has its own character and close ties to its city.

Write your own song

Every Vignette Collection hotel has its own signature ritual. At Casa del Compositor, guests receive a pocket notebook at check-in, inspired by Álvarez Beigbeder, and are invited to compose something during their stay. At sunset, the hotel brings original scores to life, served with a glass of local sherry.

A tabanco on the roof

The rooftop restaurant and bar, Tabanco Acorde, takes its name from Jerez’s tabancos, the traditional taverns where locals drink sherry straight from the barrel. It serves Andalusian food with views over the old town. The roof also has a swimming pool and a pool bar, and there is a lobby bar on the ground floor.

Walking distance to the sights

The hotel is a short walk from the Alcázar, Jerez Cathedral and Plaza del Arenal, one of the city’s main squares. It makes a convenient base for exploring Jerez’s flamenco scene, its historic sherry bodegas and its restaurants.

Rooms can be booked on the IHG website or through the IHG One Rewards app.