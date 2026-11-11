British Airways Adds Heathrow-Bergen Flights for Summer 2027

British Airways is adding new routes and moving some existing ones to different airports for summer 2027. The main addition is a new route from London Heathrow to Bergen, Norway’s second-largest city and a popular starting point for trips to the fjords. In Scotland, the airline’s subsidiary BA Cityflyer will add weekly flights from Glasgow to Nice and from Edinburgh to Split.

“From Norway’s spectacular fjords and the beaches of Skiathos to the rolling countryside of Umbria, the glamour of the French Riviera and Croatia’s stunning Adriatic coast, these additions provide greater choice and connectivity for customers planning their next summer trip,” said Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ chief planning and strategy officer.

Heathrow to Bergen five times a week

The Bergen flights will run five times a week from Heathrow Terminal 3 between April 15 and October 30, 2027. Flights operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Departures from London are in the morning, between 07:45 and 08:40, and the return flights land back at Heathrow in the early afternoon.

British Airways says the schedule is also designed for passengers from the US. According to Avinor, the Norwegian airport operator, more and more North American travelers are visiting Bergen, even though there are no direct flights from across the Atlantic. The timings allow connections at Heathrow to and from New York, Boston, Miami and Chicago.

New routes from Scotland

BA Cityflyer will operate two new routes from Scotland, both once a week:

Glasgow to Nice: May 15 to October 3, 2027

May 15 to October 3, 2027 Edinburgh to Split: Saturdays, May 15 to June 19 and again from September 4 to October 2, 2027

British Airways has also recently renovated its lounges in Glasgow and Edinburgh, which now serve more Scottish food and drink and have dedicated whisky displays.

Skiathos and Perugia switch London airports

Two existing routes will operate from different London airports next summer:

Skiathos moves from London City to Heathrow Terminal 5, with three flights a week from May 20 to September 11, 2027. The move adds capacity and lets passengers connect to and from British Airways’ long-haul network.

moves from London City to Heathrow Terminal 5, with three flights a week from May 20 to September 11, 2027. The move adds capacity and lets passengers connect to and from British Airways’ long-haul network. Perugia moves from Heathrow to London City, with more flights than before: five a week from May 1 to September 28, 2027.

Package prices

British Airways Holidays has also released package deals for the new routes. Prices are per person, based on two people sharing, and apply to bookings made by December 1, 2026:

Bergen fly-drive: from £349, for travel in May 2027

Perugia fly-drive: from £429, for travel in June 2027

Split: seven nights at the 5-star Aminess Laurel Khalani with breakfast, from £1,099

Skiathos: seven nights at the 5-star Skiathos Princess with breakfast, from £1,359

Nice: six nights at Le Méridien Nice, from £1,959, flying from Glasgow

The Split and Skiathos prices include local taxes that are paid on arrival: €17.50 per person in Split and €46 per person in Skiathos.