Lufthansa Takes Delivery of Its 700th Airbus, an A350-1000

The Lufthansa Group has taken delivery of its 700th Airbus aircraft, a brand-new A350-1000. The handover comes exactly 50 years after Airbus delivered its first aircraft to Lufthansa, and in the year the airline is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Lufthansa Group CEO Carsten Spohr and Lars Wagner, CEO of Airbus Commercial Aircraft, both attended the ceremony.

The aircraft is registered D-AIFA and named “Deutschland.” It is Lufthansa’s new flagship and the seventh aircraft painted in the special 100th-anniversary livery, which completes the anniversary fleet.

First flight to Tokyo on December 3

The A350-1000 will fly to Munich on November 11, 2026, where it will be prepared for its first scheduled flight to Tokyo Haneda on December 3. The Lufthansa Group has ordered 15 A350-1000s, all due by 2030. The first ten will fly for Lufthansa and will be based in Munich.

“With our first A350-1000, Lufthansa is taking delivery of the world’s most modern long-haul aircraft. Our guests can look forward to the new Allegris premium cabin in all travel classes,” Spohr said. According to Lufthansa, the aircraft uses up to 30% less fuel per passenger and has much lower operating costs per seat.

Four cabins with Allegris seats

At 73.8 meters, the A350-1000 is seven meters longer than the A350-900. It carries 300 passengers in four classes, all fitted with Lufthansa’s Allegris cabin product:

First Class: three to four seats, made up of two individual suites and one “Suite Plus”

three to four seats, made up of two individual suites and one “Suite Plus” Business Class: 49 seats, eight of them suites

49 seats, eight of them suites Premium Economy: 35 seats

35 seats Economy: 212 seats

Free Starlink Wi-Fi

“Deutschland” will be the first long-haul aircraft in the Lufthansa Group with the new Wi-Fi service powered by Starlink. Lufthansa says that in many cases, the connection will be faster than what passengers have at home or at the office, fast enough for streaming video and cloud-based work. The service is free in every cabin for Miles & More members and Travel ID users.

50 years of Airbus at Lufthansa

The Lufthansa Group is the world’s largest Airbus customer. Over the past five decades, it has flown aircraft from every Airbus family and has often been the launch customer for new models. The two companies also work together on new aircraft development and research.

Spohr called the partnership “a prime example of what Europe can achieve when it works together,” adding that the success of both companies is “part of Europe’s sovereignty.”