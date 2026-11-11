Amex and Marriott Bonvoy Launch No-Fee Card in Canada

American Express Canada and Marriott Bonvoy are adding a no-annual-fee card to their Canadian lineup. The Marriott Bonvoy Bright American Express Card launches on February 9, 2027. At the same time, the two existing co-branded cards, one personal and one business, are being upgraded to include complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status.

The two companies have worked together in Canada for more than 15 years. With the Bright card, they now have three options: one with no fee for occasional travelers, and two higher-tier cards for people who stay at Marriott hotels more often.

“With the introduction of the no-annual-fee Marriott Bonvoy Bright Card, we’re making it easier for more Canadians to experience the benefits of Marriott Bonvoy, whether they’re just starting to explore the program or looking for more ways to turn everyday spending into future travel,” said Rey Saeidi, vice president of proprietary and co-brand products, lending and rewards at American Express Canada.

The new Bright card

The no-fee card earns:

3 points per dollar at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels

2 points per dollar on dining

1.25 points per dollar on all other eligible purchases

Cardholders also get Marriott Bonvoy Silver Elite status and five Elite Night Credits every year, which count toward reaching higher status tiers.

Personal card: Gold status, higher fee

The Marriott Bonvoy American Express Card moves from Silver to Gold Elite status. Gold members get 25% bonus points on eligible stays, 2 p.m. late checkout and enhanced room upgrades when available.

The earn rates don’t change: 5 points per dollar at Marriott Bonvoy hotels and 2 points on everything else. Cardholders still get 15 Elite Night Credits a year and an annual free night certificate worth up to 35,000 points. However, the free night will now require C$3,000 in total spending over the card year.

The annual fee is going up from C$120 to C$150. The new fee applies from each cardholder’s first annual fee billing date on or after February 9, 2027.

Business card: Gold status, same fee

The Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card also gets Gold Elite status, and its annual fee stays at C$150. It continues to earn 5 points per dollar at Marriott Bonvoy hotels, 3 points on gas, dining and travel, and 2 points on all other purchases. Like the personal card, it keeps the 15 Elite Night Credits and the annual free night award, which will also require C$3,000 in annual spending.

“With the introduction of Marriott Bonvoy Bright and enhancements across the portfolio, we’re giving Canadians even more ways to engage with Marriott Bonvoy, whether they’re planning their next stay, working toward Elite Status or earning points along the way,” said Jamie Russo, vice president of global cobrand cards and insurance at Marriott.

Full details on all three cards, including eligibility and terms, will be published when they launch on February 9, 2027.